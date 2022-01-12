Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Citroen C5 Aircross gets more ‘mature’ design and improved comfort

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 10.02am
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Citroen has revealed the new C5 Aircross SUV, which gets a more ‘mature’ design and aims to take the model further upmarket.

The C5 Aircross is already considered one of the most comfortable in its class, but Citroen wants to elevate this through improved material quality and ergonomics.

On the outside, there’s a sharper design that has a more purposeful look than its curvy predecessor. The front end shows off the new Citroen look, with the logo detached from the daytime running light, while the overall appearance is taller and more vertical.

Citroen C5 Aircross
(Citroen)

The sharp lines give way to a softer profile, with the now-signature Airbump strip along the bottom of the car and new 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the lights are a new three-dimensional ‘piano key’ design with LED lighting modules.

As well as giving the exterior a more upmarket look, Citroen wants to continue that inside with more space and comfort than before, with upgraded technology.

A new floating 10-inch touchscreen has been fitted to the dashboard and provides access to the climate control system. This larger screen is fitted to petrol and diesel models, and on Feel trims and above on the hybrid.

There’s a fully customisable 12.3-inch digital display ahead of the driver, too. It replaces the traditional instrument displays with configurable information including satellite navigation and the status of the hybrid engine.

Citroen C5 Aircross
(Citroen)

Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Seats, as found on the C4 and C5 X, are also used in the new C5 Aircross. They’re said to be more comfortable than typical seats, with a foam that’s resistant to sagging, so they are supportive for longer.

It’s incredibly practical, too, with sliding seats that can prioritise space for luggage or passengers. The petrol and diesel versions have a boot space of up to 720 litres, while the hybrid has up to 600 litres.

Technical upgrades also contribute to comfort, including Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions that smooth out the road surface.

Details on exactly which engines will be available has not been revealed, but Citroen says the plug-in hybrid model will be able to drive on electric power at speeds of up to 84mph with a maximum torque output of 320Nm.

