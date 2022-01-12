Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes announces prices and specs for new eVito

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 10.28am
The eVito features rapid charging capabilities
The eVito features rapid charging capabilities

Mercedes has revealed that its new eVito electric van is now available to order ahead of first deliveries commencing in March.

Priced from £43,600 excluding VAT and the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) grant, the eVito utilises a 66kWh battery capable of delivering up to 162 miles between charges. Thanks to rapid DC charging, it can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 35 minutes, too. The new van’s range represents a real increase on the previous generation eVito’s 93-mile range.

Hooked up to a domestic 11kW home wallbox, the eVito can be fully charged in six and a half hours, too.

Mercedes eVito
All vans gets a seven-inch touchscreen

Steering wheel-mounted paddles allow the driver to control the level of brake recuperation, giving them control over how much energy is returned to the battery during decelerating. The lower the level, the least amount of resistance is applied.

With a single motor powering the front wheels delivering up to 114bhp and 360Nm of torque, the eVito is still capable of carrying a payload of up to 807kg, while the load area can be accessed via sliding doors at the side of the van as well as doors at the rear.

Inside, there’s a seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration while a three-year subscription to the Mercedes me app provides navigation and also gives the option to plot routes with public charge points. Drivers can also use it to pre-condition their eVito, warming up or cooling the cabin prior to departure.

Mercedes eVito
The eVito boasts a longer range than before

Two trims are available – Progressive and Premium – with the former bringing features such as air conditioning, a heated driver’s seat, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The latter, meanwhile, builds on this with metallic paint and body-coloured bumpers, alongside 17-inch alloy wheels and a leather-covered steering wheel, among other features.

It’s also kitted out with plenty of safety assistance systems including active brake assist with pedestrian recognition technology and attention assist which can detect drowsiness in the driver.

The eVito is also accompanied by a three-year unlimited mileage warranty and an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty on the battery.

