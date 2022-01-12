Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Subaru updates Forester e-Boxer with new tech and safety equipment

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 12.08pm
Subaru has updated its Forester
Subaru has updated its Forester

Subaru has introduced a revised version of its Forester e-Boxer, bringing new safety functions and enhanced driving dynamics.

Sitting as one of the firm’s most popular models, the Forester has been on sale for 25 years and sold more than 357,000 units across Europe and 4.5 million worldwide.

Now, it has been updated for 2022. It incorporates the fourth generation of Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance technology, bringing 11 safety functions. Three new features have been added – automatic emergency steering, adaptive cruise control and lane departure prevention – boosting the Forester’s safety levels further.

Subaru Forester
The front end design of the Forester has been updated

The exterior has been tweaked with a newly designed front grille, refreshed headlights and updated fog lights, while three new colours – Cascade Green Silica, Brilliant Bronze Metallic and Autumn Green Metallic – are now available.

The Forester sits on Subaru’s Global Platform and now benefits from improved coil springs and dampers at both the front and rear of the car, which helps to improve the way the car rides and handles.

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine linked to an electric motor. Different driving modes tailor how the powertrain works, with the electric motor being used for low-speed driving up to speeds of 25mph. At medium speeds, the electric and petrol motors combine, while the engine is used at higher speeds while also charging the car’s battery.

The Forester’s go-anywhere ability has been retained thanks to 220mm of ground clearance and full-time all-wheel-drive, while its X-Mode off-road settings have been improved to help when driving in all manner of conditions. A towing capacity of 1,870kg is offered on the Forester, too.

Inside, there’s an eight-inch navigation screen incorporating both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while its 509-litre boot can be expanded to 1,779 litres by folding down the rear seats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier