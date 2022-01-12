Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Fiat revamps 500X and Tipo

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 2.34pm
The 500X now features a revised front end
The 500X now features a revised front end

Fiat has updated its popular 500X and Tipo models, bringing a host of refinements to its 2022 model-year cars.

Following on from the arrival of the electric 500, the 500X gains the ‘500’ logo within its front grille for the first time, while new Fiat lettering has been applied to the rear of the car. Available in both hatchback and new Dolcevita soft-top layouts, the 500X can be specified in one of three trim levels – Club, Cross and Sport.

As standard, Club models – priced from £22,085 – bring 16-inch alloy wheels and air conditioning, along with cruise control and a seven-inch touchscreen. Cross cars, meanwhile, feature a more rugged exterior design as well as a rear-view parking camera and 17-inch alloy wheels. Its £23,585 starting price includes dual-zone climate control and LED headlights, too, while the Dolcevita version commands a higher price of £26,235.

Fiat 500X
Fiat’s new badging has been applied at the front of the car

At the top of the range sits Sport. Priced from £25,085 for the regular hatch and £27,735 for the Dolcevita, this specification adds an Alcantara steering wheel, body-coloured bumpers and side skirts and a colour TFT screen ahead of the driver. All cars come equipped with Fiat’s Firefly 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Tipo range has also been upgraded. Only available as a hatchback in the UK – European buyers get the option of an estate variant – it’s priced from £19,595 in entry-level ‘Tipo’ trim. This brings 16-inch wheels and a seven-inch touchscreen, while City Life-grade cars add 17-inch wheels and full LED headlights as well as a seven-inch digital cluster. It’s priced from £20,595.

Fiat 500X
The 500X has new Fiat badging at the rear

The range-topping Tipo Cross version adds rugged bumpers and roof bars, front and rear parking sensors and an integrated satellite navigation system. It’s priced at £22,595.

Both the updated 500X and Tipo are available to order now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier