Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Shell opens its first electric vehicle charging hub in London

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 11.12am
(Shell)
(Shell)

Shell has opened its first electric vehicle charging hub, replacing petrol pumps at a forecourt in Fulham, London with fast chargers.

The company is facing a challenge to adapt its business as the automotive landscape switches from petrol and diesel cars to electric, and it has currently installed 119 charge points at its existing forecourts in the UK.

However, the Fulham hub is the first dedicated EV charging location, with capacity for nine cars to top up their batteries using 175kW chargers.

Shell Recharge Fulham Road
(Shell)

These are faster than the more common 50kW chargers, and Shell says this should fill most vehicles’ batteries from 0-80 per cent in around 10 minutes.

Commenting on the new site, István Kapitány, Shell’s global executive vice president for mobility, said: “EV drivers are looking for a charging experience that is as fast, convenient and comfortable as possible. This is exactly what Shell Fulham aims to offer.”

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison added: “It’s fantastic to see Shell leading the way with their brand-new charging hub, offering EV drivers an easy and rapid charging experience.

“With more people making the switch to EVs than ever before, this is exactly the type of facility we need to help make the transition as simple as possible for drivers up and down the country.”

Shell Fulham has a sustainable design, with a timber canopy and built-in solar panels. The chargers themselves use 100 per cent certified renewable energy. While customers wait for their car to charge, they can visit the on-site Little Waitrose and Partners or pop into Costa Coffee, with free Wi-Fi also available.

Charging hubs like these will become more common across the UK in the coming years, and Shell is aiming to have 50,000 on-street EV chargers installed in the UK by 2025 through Ubitricity.

The Government has said that new petrol and diesel cars cannot be sold from 2030 unless they are part-electric hybrid, with only fully electric vehicles to be sold from 2035.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier