Here are some of the best Rolls-Royce Bespoke creations from 2021

Rolls-Royce already makes some of the most luxurious and exclusive cars in the world, but its Bespoke division gives its wealthiest customers the chance to have something even more unique.

In 2021 the firm sold more cars than in any other year in its history, and its Bespoke division, which creates limited-edition cars as well as specially commissioned one-offs, was tasked with some ‘truly remarkable’ projects.

The West Sussex-based car maker has now highlighted some of the most special creations from the past 12 months.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos

The Kryptos is one of the more interesting automotive projects to come out of 2021. A year earlier, Rolls-Royce revealed that it would be building a collection of cars with a code that must be cracked.

There are hidden cyphers embedded into the design of the car. To the average onlooker they are simply aesthetic touches, but they contain a code that must be cracked.

Rolls-Royce says that despite the best efforts of code crackers worldwide, only some of the codes have been resolved, with the final resolution yet to be discovered.

Rolls-Royce Coachbuilding: Boat Tail

Rolls-Royce is bringing back coachbuilding, meaning it can create unique models beyond the existing line-up. To showcase this it built three Boat Tail models, which had an elongated rear with openings that contained items such as glasses and plates that made it ideal for picnics in the great outdoors.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe

A Japanese entrepreneur commissioned this extravagantly designed Phantom, which was a collaboration between Rolls-Royce and luxury designer House of Hermes.

It has a bespoke two-tone exterior paint job inspired by the owner’s collection of ancient Japanese ceramics, and this paint was made available to be used on the client’s private jet.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Koa

Demonstrating the lengths that the firm will go to create unique cars, this model was commissioned by car collector Jack Boyd Smith Jr and his wife Laura. It features wood from the Koa tree, which is only found in Hawaii and is protected in State and National parks.

It can only be harvested from private agricultural land and finding an example of good enough quality to use is tricky – Rolls’ wood specialist said the find was a ‘one in a million chance’.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black and Bright

These examples of Rolls’ SUV are inspired by ‘the ambience of Moscow at night’ and can only be found at dealerships within the Russian capital.

There are five Black Badge Cullinans, each in a bold exterior colour, while the carbon-fibre inserts are given a matching colour design.