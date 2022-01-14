Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Jenson Button’s custom Ford Bronco heads to auction

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 10.02am
Jenson Button’s Ford Bronco has gone to auction
A 1970 Ford Bronco V8 owned by 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button is now on sale at auction.

Button fitted the American four-wheel-drive vehicle with a range of modifications, including red accents for the towing hooks, front grille and the Ford badge. The 4.9-litre V8 has also been upgraded with Fitech fuel injection, a new Edelbrock filter and a full MSD ignition kit which includes a push-button start.

Ford Bronco
Custom red accents have been applied across the car (Collecting Cars)

The upgraded headlights are accompanied by KC driving lamps while the 17-inch satin black alloy wheels wear chunky 35-inch BF Goodrich tyres. The Bronco also sits on raised suspension and Bilstein shock absorbers.

Inside you’ll find a cream leather interior, while in the back there’s a half roll cage above the rear bench. A new power steering rack and polished steering column have both been fitted along with a wood-rimmed steering wheel and an upgraded Kenwood stereo.

The Bronco is a popular line of SUVs in America that has just entered into its sixth generation. Though never officially sold in the UK, the Bronco has been a popular model for importers, while increasing demand for classic versions has seen prices rise steadily in recent years.

The Bronco is currently at auction via Collecting Cars which will end from 11pm on Thursday, January 20.

