Jenson Button’s custom Ford Bronco heads to auction

A 1970 Ford Bronco V8 owned by 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button is now on sale at auction.

Button fitted the American four-wheel-drive vehicle with a range of modifications, including red accents for the towing hooks, front grille and the Ford badge. The 4.9-litre V8 has also been upgraded with Fitech fuel injection, a new Edelbrock filter and a full MSD ignition kit which includes a push-button start.

The upgraded headlights are accompanied by KC driving lamps while the 17-inch satin black alloy wheels wear chunky 35-inch BF Goodrich tyres. The Bronco also sits on raised suspension and Bilstein shock absorbers.

Inside you’ll find a cream leather interior, while in the back there’s a half roll cage above the rear bench. A new power steering rack and polished steering column have both been fitted along with a wood-rimmed steering wheel and an upgraded Kenwood stereo.

The Bronco is a popular line of SUVs in America that has just entered into its sixth generation. Though never officially sold in the UK, the Bronco has been a popular model for importers, while increasing demand for classic versions has seen prices rise steadily in recent years.

The Bronco is currently at auction via Collecting Cars which will end from 11pm on Thursday, January 20.