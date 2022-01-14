Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lexus reveals NX Offroad and ROV concepts at Toyko Auto show

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 11.40am
Both concepts have a distinct off-road theme
Lexus has showcased a pair of off-road-ready concepts at the Tokyo Auto Show.

The first, called the NX PHEV Offroad, is a concept based on the NX 450h+, meaning that it uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor and battery. However, it has also been given lifted suspension and all-terrain tyres to help it tackle more difficult terrains. On top of this, a bronze and matt black paint finish ensures it stands out against the regular NX.

The ROV (recreational off-road vehicle), meanwhile, is akin to a usual go-anywhere buggy but uses a hydrogen-powered engine for super clean running. Compressed hydrogen is stored in a tank and introduced to the engine via direct injection. By using this process, you get the ultra-clean performance that hydrogen power brings but with the true sound and feel of a combustion engine.

In fact, Lexus says that thanks to a minimal amount of oil consumption, the ROV produces ‘virtually no CO2 emissions’ when being used.

The ROV is powered by a hydrogen-fuelled engine

The ROV concept uses a pipe frame and a protection cage to protect those inside. The front wings deflect stones and rocks, while inside there’s a simple layout to ensure that the driver can focus on the task at hand.

The seats are finished in synthetic leather, though real leather is used on the steering wheel and gear shifter. A sequential transmission has been fitted, ensuring quick gear changes via the wheel-mounted paddles. There’s also the option of selecting either two- or all-wheel-drive. A locking differential has been included too.

