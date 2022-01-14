Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How to drive safely in winter

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.44pm
A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois. Picture date: Friday January 7, 2022.
Driving in winter can be dangerous. When the weather takes a turn for the worse it can reduce grip on the road and limit visibility, making travel more of a hazard than during balmier periods.

When conditions get really bad the safest option is always to avoid going outside, but if your journey is absolutely necessary, we’ve put together some tips to stay safe on the roads this winter.

Car preparation is key

When driving in winter, often it’s the checks you do before you set off that have the biggest effect.

For example, cold weather puts more strain on car batteries when you turn the engine on, so if they’re weak you might find the car won’t start at all. So before you head off go and check the car will start, and if it’s struggling, you might need a new battery.

You should also check your fluid levels, such as engine coolant and windscreen washer fluid. Make sure these have a mixture of antifreeze and water so they keep working when it’s cold.

Winter weather Dec 7th 2021
(PA)

Clear your car

Every time there’s a snowstorm in the UK you’ll see footage of people driving with their windows covered with snow. This is incredibly dangerous because it limits how much you can see, making you a danger to yourself and others around you.

Make sure you have an ice scraper to clear windows. You can also turn the windscreen heater on in the car to help you – but do not leave your vehicle with the engine on as this makes it attractive to thieves.

Give yourself extra space

With lower grip on the roads, that means you’ll need to drive slower than in the dry. This is because you won’t be able to take corners as quickly, but more importantly, your braking distances are much longer.

As a result, you should leave a much bigger gap to the cars ahead of you – as much as four seconds in the wet and more of it’s icy outside.

Allow extra time

It can be tempting to leave the same amount of time as you normally do for your journeys, but your trip can take much longer in winter on account of your slower driving.

Even after accounting for this, you should bear in mind that roads could be shut because of crashes or flooding, for example, so your optimum route might not be possible.

Use a higher gear

This tip is particularly useful when driving in the snow. In lower gears, you might find the wheels spinning in the low grip conditions, meaning you make no progress and get stuck in place.

Winter weather Jan 7th 2022
(PA)

One way to combat this is to use a higher gear than normal, even pulling away in second gear if necessary. You should also be more gentle with the throttle, as this can help the tyres find grip without spinning.

Pack for the occasion

With the increased likelihood of road closures, you might find yourself one of the unlucky ones to be stuck in traffic for hours.

To keep yourself safe, make sure you have plenty of fuel so you can keep the heating on. But you can also put a winter survival pack in the boot, containing items such as warm clothing, food and drink, and a shovel.

