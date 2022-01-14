Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Nissan Leaf was 2021’s fastest-selling used car

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 1.38pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

The Nissan Leaf was the fastest-selling car in the UK last year, taking an average of just 17 days to leave forecourts.

It marks only the second time an electric vehicle has topped the annual list in the seven years it has been compiled by online car marketplace Auto Trader.

The Fastest Selling Index tracks the speed a vehicle is expected to sell based on live supply and demand data, and the Leaf’s victory reflects a recent surge in demand for low-emission vehicles.

The top 10 also included 2019’s winner, the Renault Zoe. This took an average of 20 days to shift, making it the seventh-fastest-selling vehicle last year. The Toyota Prius and Toyota Yaris petrol-electric hybrids also made the list, taking an average of 19 and 20 days to sell respectively.

Electric vehicles as a whole are now selling much quicker than in previous years, taking an average of 26 days to sell in December, eight days faster than the average petrol car and 18 days quicker than EVs sold at the start of 2021.

The top five fastest-selling vehicles in 2021 were the 2016 Nissan Leaf (17 days), 2016 Toyota Prius (19), 2016 Mazda CX-5 (19), Peugeot 3008 (19) and 2016 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso (20).

Toyota Prius
(Toyota)

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader’s commercial product director, said: “It’s incredibly positive to see a pure electric at the top of the list for 2021 for just the second time in the seven years we’ve been tracking the fastest selling used cars.

“There’s been a real breakthrough for EVs in the UK over the last few years, but 2021 really did mark a major step forward in terms of heightened levels of demand. This was driven, in part, by the greater choice and availability of models, as well as the recent fuel shortage which helped to further accelerate consumer consideration.”

When it comes to new electric vehicles, the Ford Mustang Mach-E took the crown for the most-viewed model on Auto Trader, beating the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.3.

