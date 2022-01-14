The Nissan Leaf was 2021’s fastest-selling used car

The Nissan Leaf was the fastest-selling car in the UK last year, taking an average of just 17 days to leave forecourts.

It marks only the second time an electric vehicle has topped the annual list in the seven years it has been compiled by online car marketplace Auto Trader.

The Fastest Selling Index tracks the speed a vehicle is expected to sell based on live supply and demand data, and the Leaf’s victory reflects a recent surge in demand for low-emission vehicles.

The top 10 also included 2019’s winner, the Renault Zoe. This took an average of 20 days to shift, making it the seventh-fastest-selling vehicle last year. The Toyota Prius and Toyota Yaris petrol-electric hybrids also made the list, taking an average of 19 and 20 days to sell respectively.

Electric vehicles as a whole are now selling much quicker than in previous years, taking an average of 26 days to sell in December, eight days faster than the average petrol car and 18 days quicker than EVs sold at the start of 2021.

The top five fastest-selling vehicles in 2021 were the 2016 Nissan Leaf (17 days), 2016 Toyota Prius (19), 2016 Mazda CX-5 (19), Peugeot 3008 (19) and 2016 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso (20).

(Toyota)

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader’s commercial product director, said: “It’s incredibly positive to see a pure electric at the top of the list for 2021 for just the second time in the seven years we’ve been tracking the fastest selling used cars.

“There’s been a real breakthrough for EVs in the UK over the last few years, but 2021 really did mark a major step forward in terms of heightened levels of demand. This was driven, in part, by the greater choice and availability of models, as well as the recent fuel shortage which helped to further accelerate consumer consideration.”

When it comes to new electric vehicles, the Ford Mustang Mach-E took the crown for the most-viewed model on Auto Trader, beating the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.3.