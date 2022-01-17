Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Failure to reduce road deaths linked to police cuts

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.04am
The failure to reduce road deaths over the past decade has been linked to a cut in the number of dedicated traffic police officers (Ben Birchall/PA)
The failure to reduce road deaths over the past decade has been linked to a cut in the number of dedicated traffic police officers.

There has been a 15% fall in how many officers are tasked with enforcing road laws full-time since 2016, according to figures obtained by BBC Panorama.

The programme also found that nearly 50% of fixed speed cameras do not work.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed on Britain’s roads each year was stable between 2010 and 2019, following three decades of decline.

Fatalities fell from 1,752 in 2019 to an estimated 1,460 in 2020, but that was attributed to coronavirus lockdowns.

AA president, Edmund King, described these deaths as “a scandal” and “totally unnecessary”.

He said: “We have safer vehicles. We should have safer roads and safer drivers.”

Mr King warned that some drivers will “take more chances” if they think they will “get away with motoring offences” because of a lack of enforcement.

He said: “Cops in cars are essential. We have seen a correlation between plateauing road deaths and the decline in the number of dedicated road traffic officers.

“We should reverse this decline as traffic police are needed in this national crisis with five people dying on our roads daily.

Figures from 34 forces who responded to Freedom of Information (FoI) requests by Panorama show the total number of dedicated traffic officers they employed fell from 5,014 in 2016 to 4,257 currently.

Responses from 26 forces to additional FoI requests revealed that 523 of 1,110 fixed speed cameras are inactive.

Some areas, such as North Yorkshire, Durham and Northamptonshire, have none of the cameras working.

Forces began to switch off speed cameras 10 years ago to save operating costs.

