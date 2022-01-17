Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Porsche expands Cayenne line-up with new Platinum Edition

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 10.08am
The Platinum Edition gains a host of extra features
Porsche has added a new Platinum Edition to its Cayenne range, bringing additional features as well as an even more stylish exterior design.

Available on Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S models – as well as the Coupe alternatives – Platinum Edition cars are recognisable thanks to a variety of exterior trim pieces finished in a satin-finish platinum colour. Such areas include the slates of the front air intake, the Porsche lettering at the rear of the car and the standard-fit 21-inch alloy wheels.

Porsche Platinum Edition
Platinum-coloured design details are used across the car

This is then contrasted by tailpipes and side window trim pieces finished in black. There’s the option of Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and Crayon colours for the exterior, too.

Inside, you’ll find Crayon-coloured seat belts contrasting brushed aluminium door entry sills with the Platinum Edition logo applied.

Platinum Edition cars also get an extra level of standard equipment. Highlights include LED headlights with Porsche’s Dynamic Light System, a panoramic roof and privacy glass. Also included is a Bose surround sound system, eight-way leather sports seats and the Porsche logo embossed on front and rear headrests.

The Cayenne can be further customised through Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur programme, which allows further options to be applied to both the interior and exterior.

The Platinum Edition is available with the same engines as the regular Cayenne, meaning that the range kicks off with a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine with 335bhp, rising to 455bhp in the E-Hybrid model which combines the V6 engine with an electric motor and battery.

