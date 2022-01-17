Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Citroen announces prices and specs for flagship C5 X

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 11.04am
The C5 X is available with a variety of engine setups
The C5 X is available with a variety of engine setups

Citroen’s new C5 X has gone on sale priced from £26,490 ahead of first deliveries commencing this spring.

Designed to offer the look and feel of an SUV but with the practicality of an estate, the C5 X can be equipped with a variety of powertrains including a plug-in hybrid setup capable of delivering up to 34 miles of electric-only driving.

Citroen C5 X
The interior has been designed to be as comfortable as possible

As with other Citroen models currently on sale, the C5 X has a real focus on comfort. As a result, it has been equipped with Advanced Comfort Active Suspension in plug-in hybrid models and Advanced Comfort Seats which combine to provide a refined experience inside the cabin. Standard petrol-powered models still get Advanced Comfort Suspension, which uses hydraulic stops to even out the car’s ride when travelling over broken surfaces.

The interior also features Citroen’s latest infotainment system. Accessed via a 12-inch high-definition touchscreen, it incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a new head-up display system relays key information back to the driver.

Compared with the previous C5, the new C5 X provides six centimetres more legroom as well as a 545-litre boot – or 485 litres in plug-in hybrid models – which can be increased to 1,640 and 1,580 litres respectively by folding down the rear seats.

From launch, the C5 X will be available with the choice of either 1.2- or 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engines linked with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, combines the 1.6-litre engine with an 81.2kW electric motor and 12.4kWh battery.

Citroen C5 X
The C5 X can be equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Three trim levels are available – Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus – with even base-level cars boasting LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors, among other features.

Shine cars, meanwhile, gain satin chrome exterior trim elements, leather-effect seats and a heated multifunction steering wheel. These models start from £27,990.

Range-topping Shine Plus – priced from £29,980 – cars receive extra tinted quarter panel windows as well as leather seats and acoustically insulated windows for an even quieter experience.

