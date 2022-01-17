Citroen announces prices and specs for flagship C5 X

Citroen’s new C5 X has gone on sale priced from £26,490 ahead of first deliveries commencing this spring.

Designed to offer the look and feel of an SUV but with the practicality of an estate, the C5 X can be equipped with a variety of powertrains including a plug-in hybrid setup capable of delivering up to 34 miles of electric-only driving.

The interior has been designed to be as comfortable as possible

As with other Citroen models currently on sale, the C5 X has a real focus on comfort. As a result, it has been equipped with Advanced Comfort Active Suspension in plug-in hybrid models and Advanced Comfort Seats which combine to provide a refined experience inside the cabin. Standard petrol-powered models still get Advanced Comfort Suspension, which uses hydraulic stops to even out the car’s ride when travelling over broken surfaces.

The interior also features Citroen’s latest infotainment system. Accessed via a 12-inch high-definition touchscreen, it incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a new head-up display system relays key information back to the driver.

Compared with the previous C5, the new C5 X provides six centimetres more legroom as well as a 545-litre boot – or 485 litres in plug-in hybrid models – which can be increased to 1,640 and 1,580 litres respectively by folding down the rear seats.

From launch, the C5 X will be available with the choice of either 1.2- or 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engines linked with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, combines the 1.6-litre engine with an 81.2kW electric motor and 12.4kWh battery.

The C5 X can be equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Three trim levels are available – Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus – with even base-level cars boasting LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors, among other features.

Shine cars, meanwhile, gain satin chrome exterior trim elements, leather-effect seats and a heated multifunction steering wheel. These models start from £27,990.

Range-topping Shine Plus – priced from £29,980 – cars receive extra tinted quarter panel windows as well as leather seats and acoustically insulated windows for an even quieter experience.