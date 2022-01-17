Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

SsangYong announces electric vehicle partnership with EO Charging

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 2.08pm
(SsangYong)
(SsangYong)

SsangYong Motors UK has signed a partnership with EO Charging to offer preferential prices to fit a home charger.

Buyers of the South Korean firm’s Korando e-Motion electric vehicle will be given a discount on 7kW smart charger units and installation.

It means that, when the Government’s £350 OZEV Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) grant is taken into account, the EO Mini Pro 7kW home charge point costs from £595, against the RRP of £945.

SsangYong Korando e-Motion
(SsangYong)

The charger has smart functionalities that are managed through the ‘EO Smart Home’ app, which gives you the ability to schedule charging for less expensive times of day, such as overnight.

An optional feature is offered that can safely manage electric loads, while a lock ensures no one but the owner can plug in.

SsangYong customers get a seven-year warranty with their charger, which lines up with the warranty offered on the vehicle, while EO offers 24/7 support.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said; “With the arrival of our new pure electric Korando e-Motion, it’s important that our customers have access to quality charging solutions at home to ensure they are able to charge frequently, quickly and economically.”

The SsangYong Korando e-Motion was launched this month in the UK, with the SUV offering a range of 210 miles and a starting price of £30,495 including the Government’s plug-in car grant.

Its performance puts it on a par with similarly priced rivals from more established manufacturers, such as the Mazda MX-30 and the Hyundai Kona. It’s also closely aligned with the MG ZS EV, another affordability-focused EV.

All buyers of SsangYong cars can now also get a 12-month complimentary membership for RAC roadside assistance.

