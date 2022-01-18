Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Porsche’s Taycan is the new Formula E safety car

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 9.56am
The Taycan has been given new lights and a distinctive livery
The Taycan has been given new lights and a distinctive livery

The Porsche Taycan has been announced as the new Formula E safety car for the 2022 season.

Due to make its racetrack debut at the opening round of the championship in Saudi Arabia on January 28, the fully electric Taycan recently grabbed attention by outselling its famous 911 stablemate during 2021.

This particular Taycan – a Turbo S model – will wear a livery made from the colours of all eleven teams due to take part in the Formula E championship.

Porsche Taycan Safety Car
The Taycan will be the safety car for the 2022/23 season

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport, said: “We’re proud that Formula E has entrusted a Porsche with this task – one that is important for the safety of its drivers.

“With the Taycan Turbo S as the official safety car, we’re making an important contribution to track safety and also underlining the importance of Formula E for Porsche Motorsport.

“The distinctive design illustrates our commitment to the successful future of this innovative racing series. Although we’re rivals out on the track, we’re spreading this message to the world together.

“What’s more, we hope that this also enables us to appeal to a younger target audience who are not yet motorsport fans.”

Thanks to 750bhp, the Taycan will crack the 0-60mph sprint in just 2.6 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 161mph. Though the powertrain of the Porsche has been kept the same for the Formula E safety car, there have been several modifications made to ensure it meets racing standards. These include the fitment of a roll cage and bucket seats as well as wire harnesses for the safety car lighting.

Flashing lights have been integrated into the bumpers, while high-tech communication equipment means that those on-board can keep in constant contact with other race personnel.

