Morgan Plus Four LM62 celebrates 1962 Le Mans success

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 10.32am
The LM62 recieves a range of unique touches
Morgan has created a limited-run version of its Plus Four sports car to celebrate 60 years since the firm won the 2.0-litre class at the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Called the Plus Four LM62, it’s being limited to just 62 examples – with each bearing its own numbered plate to showcase its build number.

Priced from £78,995, the LM62 is based on the regular Plus Four but is finished in a colour inspired by the dark green of the Plus 4 SuperSports – which is known by its registration TOK 258 – which saw victory at Le Mans.

Morgan Plus Four LM62
The LM62 celebrates Morgan’s Le Mans success

This is then contrasted by a Heritage White hardtop which, again, is like the one fitted to the race car. It’s also the first time that such a feature has been made available on the modern Plus Four.

The limited-edition model also bears an LM62 graphics pack that includes roundels with the number 29 applied – a further nod to the race-winning car – alongside an LM62 rear badge, silver-painted wire wheels and a Le Mans-style fuel filler cap.

These features are complemented by driving spot lights, body-coloured A-pillars and a black splitter and cowl mesh. An active sports exhaust gives the sound of the Plus Four a boost too, while the sidescreen bags have been embroidered with the LM62 logo.

Inside, there’s a unique plaque with the car’s build number alongside LM62 laser-engraved leather door pulls. The seat headrests are embroidered with a specially designed LM62 logo, too. The seats are heated, too.

Owners can personalise their car further with a range of options, including a soft-top hood, a full photographic build record of their car or a full LM62 accessory pack including a Moto-Lita steering wheel and headlight tape.

On sale now, the Plus Four LM62 can be specified with either a manual or automatic gearbox.

