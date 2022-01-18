Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lamborghini has just unveiled its first NFT

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 11.02am
Lamborghini has revealed its first NFT

Lamborghini has entered into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with its new ‘Space Key’.

NFTs have grown in popularity over recent months, with these unique pieces often taking the form of digital drawings, music or art. By being non-fungible they’re essentially unique and can’t be traded for another similar commodity. For instance, one piece of art cannot be traded for another identical piece of art.

Many people see NFTs as the future of art trading. Though they can technically be copied or downloaded, an NFT gives you ownership of that unique piece of art. Much the same as fine art, only one person can own an original whereas reproductions can be easily made and sold but won’t command a similar price tag.

Now, Lamborghini wants a piece of the action. Developed ‘with an undisclosed artist’, the ‘Space Key’ is a piece of advanced carbon fibre material that has been sent to the International Space Station as part of a research project.

This special material makes up part of the Space Key. Limited to just five, each key is linked to a purely digital piece of art accessed via a QR code on the back of the carbon fibre shell.

Lamborghini NFT
The carbon fibre piece has already been into space

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “Innovation is a deeply rooted part of the Lamborghini DNA.

“As a leading company for carbon fibre composite materials within the automotive sector we pushed boundaries two and a half years ago with the joint research project in space. Now entering the metaverse is again proof of Lamborghini always setting sail for new horizons.

“The NFT world has been calling to us, and we are excited about engaging with this very passionate and innovative community.”

