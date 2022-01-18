Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aston Martin set to introduce more powerful DBX

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 4.02pm
(Aston Martin)
(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has hinted that a more powerful version of its DBX SUV could be on the way.

In a tweet, the British manufacturer said that the new model would take the title as ‘the world’s most powerful luxury SUV’ and would be revealed on February 1.

This uprated model is likely to pack more than 600bhp given that the standard DBX already pushes out 542bhp from its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. This power hike will likely come through an engine tune and more performance parts from the powerplant’s creator Mercedes-AMG. Since other AMG-powered cars produce well over 600bhp, it won’t be too much of a stretch to get that much performance from the DBX.

There’s a good chance that the new DBX will gain the ‘S’ badging applied to other Aston Martin models like the Vanquish and Vantage. As well as a hike in power, expect uprated brakes and steering enhancements that will make the DBX even sharper to drive.

The interior will most likely feature more sporty elements such as figure-hugging seats and Alcantara-trimmed pieces.

Aston Martin is no doubt looking to make the most of the surging demand for the DBX. The British firm’s sales more than doubled in the nine months to September 30, 2021, compared with 2020 as demand for the DBX SUV continued, with more than 2,100 examples having been sold so far.

The DBX has also received a recent update, bringing new alloy wheel designs and wireless charging.

