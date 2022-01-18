Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Ford Mondeo is making a comeback – but not in the UK

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 4.58pm
The new Ford Mondeo has been revealed, but there are currently no plans to bring the saloon to Europe.

While it was once a common sight on UK roads, the market’s switch to SUVs saw Mondeo sales fizzle out until it was no longer worth selling on these shores.

However, it’s been revived for a fifth generation, specifically for the Chinese market, showcasing the new design language for the firm’s cars in the country. Ford says the model has been increasing in popularity in this market since its introduction in 2002.

The design team started with the traditional Mondeo shape and then adapted it based on Chinese consumer preferences. As such it has a sleek, almost coupe-like design with a commanding bonnet, large grille and chunky wheel arches.

The Mondeo is wider than before and has full-width lighting to emphasise this size, while the lower bumper has sharp, sporty lines. Meanwhile, at the rear there is a ‘salute to Ford heritage’ with three vertical slats similar to those found on the Mustang.

As well as being wider the new Mondeo is also longer, which results in more rear passenger space inside.

Ford’s research found that Chinese buyers like ‘responsive’ design elements, so the door handles are flush with the body when not needed, but pop out when passengers require access to the vehicle. Another example is that the rear Ford badge is touch-sensitive, with the boot opening when it is pressed.

Maurizio Tocco, chief designer at Ford, said: “To design the next generation of a well-known nameplate such as Mondeo was a privilege and a challenge for our team.

“We wanted to respect and acknowledge the history which had come before us while elevating the customers’ experience to the next level. The starting point of the design is always the customer and looking for innovative ways to incorporate what they need and want into the design.”

The new Ford Mondeo will be built in Chongqing, China by Changan Ford, which is a collaboration between Ford and Chinese car firm Changan Automobiles. Deliveries will commence later this year.

