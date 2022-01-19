Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen teams up with Bosch on battery production

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 2.50pm
The ID.4 is the first Volkswagen EV to get the GTX treatment
The ID.4 is the first Volkswagen EV to get the GTX treatment

Volkswagen has partnered up with Bosch to help boost the manufacturer’s battery production.

The pair, who have signed a memorandum of understanding, plan to upscale battery production to help progress towards ‘carbon-neutral mobility’. It’s part of Volkswagen Group’s expansion plan which will see it build six battery cell factories by 2030.

Both Volkswagen Group and Bosch will use their partnership to explore how industrial-scale battery manufacturing can be streamlined in Europe. Volkswagen estimates that various companies plan to build cell factories with a total yearly capacity of around 700 gigawatt-hours by 2030 in Europe alone.

Volkswagen Bosch partnership
(front row, l.to r.) Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board Member for Technology; Frank Blome, Head of Battery Volkswagen Group, Sebastian Wolf, Head of Operations Battery Cell Volkswagen Group.(back row, l. to r.) Günter Krenz, General Manager Bosch Manufacturing Solutions, Rolf Najork, Member of the Board of Management, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aemen Bouafif, Assistant to the Bosch Board of Management.

Thomas Schmall, member of the board of management of Volkswagen Group in charge of technology, said: “Europe has the unique chance to become a global battery powerhouse in the years to come. There is a strong and growing demand for all aspects of battery production, including the equipment of new gigafactories.

“Volkswagen and Bosch will explore opportunities to develop and shape this novel, multibillion-euro industry in Europe. Our decision to actively engage in the vertical integration of the battery-making value chain will tap considerable new profit pools. Setting out to establish a fully localised European supply chain for e-mobility made in Europe certainly marks a rare opportunity in business history.”

The pair aim to form a new company by the end of 2022. Bosch opened a semiconductor factory in Dresden last year, while Volkswagen also announced a collaboration with battery maker Northvolt with the aim of creating a 16GWh battery production facility by 2024.

Rolf Najork, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch Group and chairman of the executive board of Bosch Rexroth, said: “Together with Volkswagen, we seek a path to industrialise production processes for battery cells with standardised equipment. We have the best prerequisites for this: Bosch is not only the world’s biggest automotive supplier, but also one of the leading suppliers of factory equipment.

“We understand how battery technology works, and know how to manufacture it. With more than 135 years of automotive experience and our proven industrialisation expertise, we want to serve the growing demand for batteries. European industry has the potential to become a technology driver for the ecological transformation of the economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier