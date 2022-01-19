One year on: What has Stellantis achieved in its first 12 months?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This time last year, a new major player in the automotive space entered existence. Called Stellantis, it was born from the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, instantly becoming one of the biggest car companies in the world.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands the company comprises 18 automotive brands, with most being car manufacturers including Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Peugeot.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said of the company’s first year: “Our industry is entering an exciting new era, fuelled by our customers’ ever increasing digital lifestyles.

Stellantis prototype vehicles for Level 3 automated driving technology research. (Stellantis)

“It is no coincidence that Stellantis was born precisely when our world requires a new kind of spirit, one that supports this human imperative by providing clean, connected, affordable and safe freedom of mobility for all.”

After its first 12 months, Stellantis has been looking at back at what it has achieved so far. Naturally, much of its focus has been on electrifying its various model line-ups. So far it has announced plans to invest more than £25 billion through 2025 for electrification and software strategies to shift to more sustainable technology.

As a collective, Stellantis plans to launch eight new electric vehicles in the next 18 months while also building partnerships with third parties providing technology to achieve this.

While planning for the future, it also launched new versions of 10 vehicles in 2021, including the Citroen C4, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Peugeot 308, as well as launching the Maserati MC20, an all-new supercar.

In an effort to strengthen its global financing operations, the company bought First Investors Financial Services and signed partnerships with various other consumer finance providers.

Tavares added: “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the Stellantis community is well on its way and so the race is on.”

The firm is preparing its long-term strategic plan, which will be revealed on March 1, 2022.