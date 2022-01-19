Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One year on: What has Stellantis achieved in its first 12 months?

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 5.24pm
(Stellantis)
(Stellantis)

This time last year, a new major player in the automotive space entered existence. Called Stellantis, it was born from the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, instantly becoming one of the biggest car companies in the world.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands the company comprises 18 automotive brands, with most being car manufacturers including Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Peugeot.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said of the company’s first year: “Our industry is entering an exciting new era, fuelled by our customers’ ever increasing digital lifestyles.

Stellantis L3 prototypes
Stellantis prototype vehicles for Level 3 automated driving technology research. (Stellantis)

“It is no coincidence that Stellantis was born precisely when our world requires a new kind of spirit, one that supports this human imperative by providing clean, connected, affordable and safe freedom of mobility for all.”

After its first 12 months, Stellantis has been looking at back at what it has achieved so far. Naturally, much of its focus has been on electrifying its various model line-ups. So far it has announced plans to invest more than £25 billion through 2025 for electrification and software strategies to shift to more sustainable technology.

As a collective, Stellantis plans to launch eight new electric vehicles in the next 18 months while also building partnerships with third parties providing technology to achieve this.

While planning for the future, it also launched new versions of 10 vehicles in 2021, including the Citroen C4, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Peugeot 308, as well as launching the Maserati MC20, an all-new supercar.

In an effort to strengthen its global financing operations, the company bought First Investors Financial Services and signed partnerships with various other consumer finance providers.

Tavares added: “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the Stellantis community is well on its way and so the race is on.”

The firm is preparing its long-term strategic plan, which will be revealed on March 1, 2022.

