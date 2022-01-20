Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeep adds new hybrid powertrains to Renegade and Compass

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 10.16am
Both the Compass and Renegade benefit from the hybrid setup
Jeep has added a mild hybrid powertrain option to its Renegade and Compass models.

Complementing Jeep’s 4xe range of plug-in hybrids, these new models combine a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 15kW electric motor. This drives the car under all-electric power at certain times such as when travelling at low speed, when cruising or when parking.

Combined, you get 130bhp and 240Nm of torque which is driven to the wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The hybrid setup combines a petrol engine and electric motor

Available to order now, the Renegade is priced from £31,130 while the Compass stands at £32,895.

Both cars feature a high level of standard equipment, with each utilising an 8.4-inch infotainment screen – though the one in the Compass can be upgraded to a larger 10.1-inch unit. Each system incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too.

The Compass and Renegade will also come with a Uconnect Box, allowing for connected services. For instance, owners will be able to lock and unlock the doors remotely via a smartphone app.

All cars get a high level of standard equipment

Four trim levels are available for the Compass – Night Eagle, Limited, Upland and S – while the Renegade range will consist of Upland and S. The Upland specification is a special launch trim and incorporates many recycled materials for the cabin. The seats, for example, are finished in Seaqual, a material made using recycled ocean plastics. Elsewhere, these cars feature a Matter Azur exterior colour and two-tone black roof, as well as 17-inch wheels on the Renegade and 18-inch wheels on the Compass.

Both cars also include a wide range of safety assistance systems such as traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist and drowsy driver alert.

