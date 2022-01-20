Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Insurance reforms have seen rapid acceleration in price of car premiums

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 11.44am
The cost of car insurance is rapidly increasing following the introduction of reforms designed to stop the exploitation of repeat customers.

At the start of 2022, new rules were put in place to stop insurers charging higher prices to loyal customers who automatically renewed their premiums each year, with discounts only offered to new customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which implemented the changes, said the move could save loyal customers about £120 per year.

However, fears that the reduced income from these customers could be passed on elsewhere appear to have come true.

Comparison site ComparetheMarket.com says car insurance premiums have gone up £64 year-on-year for the first two weeks of January, with the average cost being £700 per year.

The price of car insurance appears to be accelerating, too. Data shows that the average premium has gone up by £42 from £679 in the first week of January to £721 in the second week.

However, there are still deals to be found, because not every insurer has been passing on increases, with the cheapest premium still hovering around £573. At the start of January, the cheapest premiums have only increased about £31.

Ursula Gibbs, director at ComparetheMarket.com, said: “Our research shows the cost of car insurance is rapidly accelerating in January. The average premium has jumped £64 year-on-year.

“The cheapest deals available are also becoming more expensive so drivers will need to be quick if they want to secure a great price. The savings available to customers looking to switch could reduce significantly as more insurers hike their prices.

“If your policy is coming up for renewal, it is a good idea to shop around for a better deal as soon as possible. There is a brief window for savvy drivers to get this year’s car insurance at last year’s prices.”

