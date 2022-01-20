Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

New Citroen e-Berlingo Van goes on sale

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 12.34pm
The e-Berlingo can travel for up to 171 miles on a single charge
Citroen’s electric e-Berlingo Van has hit the UK market with a range of up to 171 miles.

Priced from £25,980 – inclusive of the Government’s £2,500 plug-in van grant and excluding VAT – the e-Berlingo Van can be specified in both panel and crew layouts, with the latter capable of carrying up to five people.

It’s also available in two body lengths – medium and XL – with the former measuring in at 4.4 metres long and the latter 4.75 metres. The height of both is the same at 1.90 metres, while thanks to folding seats the load volumes of each van can be expanded. The medium van offers the best payload of 803kg, while the XL version brings a maximum payload of 751kg.

Citroen e-Berlingo
The e-Berlingo offers a large load area

Thanks to a 50kWh battery linked up to a 100kW electric motor, 171 miles of range can be delivered from a single charge while 100kW rapid charging capability means that an 80 per cent charge can be conducted in as little as 30 minutes.

Drives also have the choice of three different modes – Normal, Eco and Power – while regenerative braking can help maximise battery charge when decelerating.

Citroen e-Berlingo
All versions get an eight-inch touchscreen

There are two trim levels on offer, too. Enterprise Pro kicks the range off, with standard features including electrically folding door mirrors, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights as well as an eight-inch touchscreen with DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

Move up to Driver Pro trim and 16-inch alloy wheels are added, alongside a body-coloured rear bumper and painted side rubbing strips and door handles. Driver Pro models also use an eight-inch touchscreen, but it’s fitted with Citroen’s Connect Navigation system which includes a three-year subscription to live traffic alerts. A Surround Rear Vision camera is also fitted as part of this specification alongside front and rear parking sensors. Prices for the Driver Pro start from £27,595.

The battery in the e-Berlingo Van is also covered by an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty for up to 70 per cent of the original battery capacity.

