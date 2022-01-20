Order books open for new Volkswagen Multivan, priced from £43,160

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volkswagen has opened order books for the new Multivan, its practical MPV alternative to the family SUV market.

Although it has van in its name, the latest model is actually separate from the Transporter line-up and instead shares its underpinnings with the likes of the Tiguan SUV.

There are three trim levels called Life, Style and Energetic, with two vehicle lengths and three powertrains on offer. Buyers can choose from a 134bhp 1.5-litre and 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol units as well as a 215bhp 1.4-litre-based plug-in hybrid.

Replacing the Caravelle in Volkswagen’s line-up, it brings a plug-in hybrid to its MPV offering for the first time.

This powertrain is available in Life trim from £399 per month on a 36-month, 10,000 miles per annum personal contract purchase finance plan with 5.5 per cent representative APR.

To receive this offer, the customer must put down a £10,089.33 deposit with an optional final payment of £30,308.40.

Other finance deals are available on the Multivan, while all vehicles come with three free services when financed through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services until March 31, 2022.

The new Multivan is available with up to seven seats, making it ideal for larger families or chauffeuring businesses. It also benefits from many of the safety and convenience technologies from VW’s car range thanks to its new platform, including more than 25 driver assistance systems.

(VW)

Prices range from £43,160 for the 1.5-litre engine in Life trim, all the way up to £60,865 for the hybrid in high-specification Energetic trim.

Standard specification includes 16-inch alloy wheels, two sliding doors with power latching, a digital instrument display, 10-inch infotainment system and various safety equipment.

Style models get LED matrix headlights, an upgraded navigation system, electric sliding doors, 17-inch alloy wheels and extra safety kit.

Finally, top-spec Energetic models are only available with the hybrid powertrain and get a Harmon Kardon sound system privacy glass, 18-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic glass roof.