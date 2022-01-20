Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Order books open for new Volkswagen Multivan, priced from £43,160

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 1.52pm
(VW)
(VW)

Volkswagen has opened order books for the new Multivan, its practical MPV alternative to the family SUV market.

Although it has van in its name, the latest model is actually separate from the Transporter line-up and instead shares its underpinnings with the likes of the Tiguan SUV.

There are three trim levels called Life, Style and Energetic, with two vehicle lengths and three powertrains on offer. Buyers can choose from a 134bhp 1.5-litre and 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol units as well as a 215bhp 1.4-litre-based plug-in hybrid.

Replacing the Caravelle in Volkswagen’s line-up, it brings a plug-in hybrid to its MPV offering for the first time.

This powertrain is available in Life trim from £399 per month on a 36-month, 10,000 miles per annum personal contract purchase finance plan with 5.5 per cent representative APR.

To receive this offer, the customer must put down a £10,089.33 deposit with an optional final payment of £30,308.40.

Other finance deals are available on the Multivan, while all vehicles come with three free services when financed through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services until March 31, 2022.

The new Multivan is available with up to seven seats, making it ideal for larger families or chauffeuring businesses. It also benefits from many of the safety and convenience technologies from VW’s car range thanks to its new platform, including more than 25 driver assistance systems.

Volkswagen Multivan
(VW)

Prices range from £43,160 for the 1.5-litre engine in Life trim, all the way up to £60,865 for the hybrid in high-specification Energetic trim.

Standard specification includes 16-inch alloy wheels, two sliding doors with power latching, a digital instrument display, 10-inch infotainment system and various safety equipment.

Style models get LED matrix headlights, an upgraded navigation system, electric sliding doors, 17-inch alloy wheels and extra safety kit.

Finally, top-spec Energetic models are only available with the hybrid powertrain and get a Harmon Kardon sound system privacy glass, 18-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic glass roof.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier