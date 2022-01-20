Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Electric car charger numbers increase by 37 per cent

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 5.06pm Updated: January 20 2022, 5.08pm
Eelectric Chargers at the Gridserve Electric Forecourt. (Gridserve, PA)
Eelectric Chargers at the Gridserve Electric Forecourt. (Gridserve, PA)

The number of public electric car charging points in the UK rose by 37 per cent last year, according to new figures released by the Department for Transport (DfT).

Drawn from charger location mapping company Zap-Map, the figures show that as of January 1, 2022, there were 28,375 public chargers available across the country of which 5,156 were rapid chargers.

This increase means that there are 7,600 additional chargers compared with January 1, 2021, while the number of rapid devices has increased by 33 per cent – an extra 1,276 chargers.

Rapid chargers are classified as those whose fastest charging power is rated at 25kW and above.

It means that there are now 42 devices per 100,000 people – something that will need to be increased as the uptake of EV continues. There is also a distinct difference in charger numbers across the UK. In London, for instance, there are 102 chargers for every 100,000 people, while Scotland has 52 chargers for every 100,000 people.

This comes in above the South East, North East, South West and Wales with 39, 36, 32 and 33 chargers per 100,000 people respectively.

Northern Ireland has the lowest number of chargers per 100,000 people in the UK, with just 18 devices. This was followed by the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber with 24 and 26 devices per 100,000 people respectively.

London saw the greatest increase at 16.4 per cent, while Northern Ireland and the North West experienced the smallest increases at 3.9 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively.

The DfT did highlight that Zap-Map’s figures only look at the number of charging devices in total and doesn’t account for those units capable of charging multiple vehicles at once.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]