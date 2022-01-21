Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Audi’s all-electric ‘e-tron’ range explained

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 9.02am
(Audi)
(Audi)

The electric vehicle revolution is in full swing as manufacturers race to build zero-emission models into their line-ups before petrol and diesel models are banned from sale.

The result is that there are a baffling array of new models on the scene, and it can take a bit of time to get used to this. With this in mind, we’re putting together a new series of features highlighting the electric models in various manufacturer line-ups.

First up is Audi, with the premium car maker’s ‘e-tron’ range under the spotlight. You won’t get any of the German firm’s regular models with an electric powertrain, instead all its zero-emission models fall under this separate banner.

Here’s everything you need to know about Audi e-tron…

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron 55 quattro
(Audi)

The Audi e-tron was the first of these electric models to be introduced. It's an SUV with blocky styling and a technologically advanced cabin, with its spacious interior making it an ideal family car.

It’s offered in 50 and 55 model designation, which refer to the battery size and performance on offer. The 50 makes 309bhp and has a range of up to 198 miles depending on trim, while the 55 makes 402bhp and will go up to 254 miles.

It’s also available in a Sportback body style, which brings a sleek, coupe-like body style at the expense of some practicality, as well as a sporty S version. This latter model features three electric motors making 496bhp, and can travel up to 223 miles.

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 45 e-tron quattro
(Audi)

If you like the look of the e-tron but its £60,000 starting price seems a little steep, the Q4 e-tron could be the model for you. It’s also an SUV, but it starts at just under £42,000, meaning you get just a little less performance, technology and practicality for a decent saving.

Here you get the choice between 35, 40 and 50 batteries, with the 35 getting 168bhp and a range of up to 208 miles, and the 40 making 201bhp with a range of up to 319 miles. Top of the range 50 cars get 295bhp and a range of up to 300 miles.

Like the larger e-tron, the Q4 is available in sleek Sportback form.

Audi e-tron GT

(Audi)
(Audi)

The flagship of the e-tron range is the GT model, which combines a gorgeous coupe body shape with four-door practicality. It’s easily the most technologically advanced model in the range, but it comes at a price, with the Quattro model starting at £81,200 and the high-specification Vorsprung costing from £107,300.

Both these trim levels will go a shade under 300 miles per charge, while the electric motors provide a healthy 462bhp.

However, if it’s performance you’re after, the e-tron GT is the first electric vehicle to wear an RS badge. These models start at £112,250 and go up to an eye-watering £134,640 in top-spec Carbon Vorsprung guise. RS models make 581bhp and take just three seconds to hit 60mph, but the price of this performance is a slightly lower range of about 285 miles.

