Audi’s all-electric ‘e-tron’ range explained

The electric vehicle revolution is in full swing as manufacturers race to build zero-emission models into their line-ups before petrol and diesel models are banned from sale.

The result is that there are a baffling array of new models on the scene, and it can take a bit of time to get used to this. With this in mind, we’re putting together a new series of features highlighting the electric models in various manufacturer line-ups.

First up is Audi, with the premium car maker’s ‘e-tron’ range under the spotlight. You won’t get any of the German firm’s regular models with an electric powertrain, instead all its zero-emission models fall under this separate banner.

Here’s everything you need to know about Audi e-tron…

Audi e-tron

(Audi)

The Audi e-tron was the first of these electric models to be introduced. It's an SUV with blocky styling and a technologically advanced cabin, with its spacious interior making it an ideal family car.

It’s offered in 50 and 55 model designation, which refer to the battery size and performance on offer. The 50 makes 309bhp and has a range of up to 198 miles depending on trim, while the 55 makes 402bhp and will go up to 254 miles.

It’s also available in a Sportback body style, which brings a sleek, coupe-like body style at the expense of some practicality, as well as a sporty S version. This latter model features three electric motors making 496bhp, and can travel up to 223 miles.

Audi Q4 e-tron

(Audi)

If you like the look of the e-tron but its £60,000 starting price seems a little steep, the Q4 e-tron could be the model for you. It’s also an SUV, but it starts at just under £42,000, meaning you get just a little less performance, technology and practicality for a decent saving.

Here you get the choice between 35, 40 and 50 batteries, with the 35 getting 168bhp and a range of up to 208 miles, and the 40 making 201bhp with a range of up to 319 miles. Top of the range 50 cars get 295bhp and a range of up to 300 miles.

Like the larger e-tron, the Q4 is available in sleek Sportback form.

Audi e-tron GT

(Audi)

The flagship of the e-tron range is the GT model, which combines a gorgeous coupe body shape with four-door practicality. It’s easily the most technologically advanced model in the range, but it comes at a price, with the Quattro model starting at £81,200 and the high-specification Vorsprung costing from £107,300.

Both these trim levels will go a shade under 300 miles per charge, while the electric motors provide a healthy 462bhp.

However, if it’s performance you’re after, the e-tron GT is the first electric vehicle to wear an RS badge. These models start at £112,250 and go up to an eye-watering £134,640 in top-spec Carbon Vorsprung guise. RS models make 581bhp and take just three seconds to hit 60mph, but the price of this performance is a slightly lower range of about 285 miles.