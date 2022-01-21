Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Electric Kia EV6 takes the What Car? Car of the Year crown for 2022

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 11.18am
(Kia)
(Kia)

The Kia EV6 has been crowned 2022 What Car? Car of the Year, making it only the second time an electric vehicle has taken the title after Kia’s e-Niro won in 2019.

The consumer magazine’s annual awards show highlights the best cars on sale in a wide variety of segments, from family cars of different shapes and sizes to sports cars and luxury cars.

What Car? said the Kia ‘stood out for setting new benchmarks for electric cars, offering an official range of 328 miles’. The magazine’s testers were impressed by its real world range too, saying it travelled 224 miles on a charge in its ‘worst-case low temperature’ evaluation.

Kia EV6
(Kia)

Other positive points included its fast-charging abilities, hugely spacious interior and impressive refinement.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “Once again, Kia has set a new benchmark for an electric vehicle. The EV6 is a terrific all-rounder that answers electric car buyers’ questions around range and charging times brilliantly, and which offers terrific space, refinement and value for money.”

Elsewhere in the awards, BMW was the big winner, taking the top prize in five categories, with the 3 Series, 4 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible, 5 Series and X5 all getting wins.

Perhaps the most curious win of the night saw the 5 Series beating the Rolls-Royce Ghost to the luxury car title, though this was justified because of its ‘beautifully built’ interior coupled with low running costs on the plug-in hybrid.

Ford also had a successful night, with the Ranger winning best pick-up, the Puma ST getting best sports SUV, and the regular Puma being the small SUV of the year.

Other highlights include the Honda Jazz (small car), Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S (performance car) and Skoda Superb (estate).

