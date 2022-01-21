Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five tips to beat winter grime building up on your car

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 1.30pm
(GEM Motoring Assist)
(GEM Motoring Assist)

Keeping your car clean in winter can feel like an impossible task, as poor weather conditions contribute to covering your motor in muck.

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist has warned that having a filthy car can be dangerous, with visibility reduced through the windscreen, number plates obscured and lights covered.

GEM says that roads are particularly dirty at the moment, because local authorities are spreading salt and farm vehicles are carrying mud onto the road.

Coupled with the fact the heavy rains in December washed a lot of mud and dirt onto the roads and the fact that a fairly dry January has seen little of it washed away, it can feel like a losing battle keeping your car clean.

With this in mind, GEM has put together some tips to keep your car in clean condition.

Wash, wipe and rub

You don’t have to give your car a full detail every day, but before setting off it’s worth having a quick check around the car and wiping down anything that might be obscured, such as lights and mirrors. Regular small jobs can save you time in the long run.

Top up your washer bottle

Keeping your windscreen clear is vital in water and grime can quickly build up. If you can’t clear this, the low winter sun can make visibility really tricky.

Dirty windscreen
(Newspress)

You’ll want to keep your washer fluid topped up and checked more regularly as you’ll use it more often in winter.

Watch out for your wipers

It can be tempting to use your wipers to clear ice in the morning, but you should avoid doing this as it can damage the blades. This can then make them less effective at clearing water when it’s raining.

Clean down low

You shouldn’t just focus on the larger, more obvious areas of the car when cleaning. With all the salt on the roads, the underside of your car will be covered and it can lead to corrosion in the long-term.

Screen wash
It’s important to top up your screen wash more regularly in winter. (Holts)

It’s a good idea to give your car a hose underneath, in the wheel arches and around the brakes as often as possible.

Keep your distance

When you’re driving on wet, dirty roads, you’re kicking a lot of that grime into the air behind you, covering the cars around you. With stopping distances increased in poor weather you should leave more space to the vehicle in front anyway, but another benefit is that your car might stay just that little bit cleaner.

