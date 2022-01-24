Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAC is piloting the use of an electric breakdown patrol van

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 12.02am
(RAC)
(RAC)

The RAC has announced that it is introducing an electric patrol van, claiming to be the first recovery service to do so.

It is using a Renault Zoe Van, which is based on an electric supermini. Though not especially spacious, the RAC says the van version ‘is one of the few EVs on the market capable of carrying the necessary tools and parts needed to fix four out of five breakdowns on the spot’.

The Zoe was also chosen because the RAC says there are no electric vans currently on the market that can tow a vehicle, so they will instead attempt to fix breakdowns at the side of the road.

Renault Zoe Van RAC
(RAC)

On top of this, the Zoe’s longer 245-mile range was appealing, with the RAC unable to efficiently plot its vans’ routes throughout the day as they are based on live calls.

It will mostly be used to respond to the service’s two most common call outs, which are dead batteries and tyre issues, accounting for about half of all responses. As part of its tool box, the Zoe will carry up to six replacement batteries and two tyres.

The RAC will deploy the Zoe in both urban and rural locations to assess its abilities in different environments.

RAC group operations director Paul Coulton said: “We are very excited to be putting our first electric zero-emission patrol van into service.

“We have been assessing various electric vans for some time but have been frustrated by the fact there isn’t one on the market that can do what our diesel-powered patrol vans can do at the moment in terms of carrying 500 parts and tools and towing broken-down vehicles, with a range that’s even half what one of our standard vans can do on a full tank.

“This first RAC all-electric patrol van may be small, but it’s easily capable of successfully attending nearly half of the breakdowns we get called out to on a daily basis. We’re confident it will prove the old saying that good things really do come in small packages.”

