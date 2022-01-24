Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aston Martin teases new higher-performance DBX SUV

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 12.32pm
A more extreme version of the DBX will be revealed on February 1. (Aston Martin)
Aston Martin has shown off a new teaser image of a more powerful version of its DBX SUV.

The British brand has yet to confirm a name but it’s rumoured to be called the ‘DBX S’. It’s a similar naming strategy that’s been adopted on other models in recent years, such as the Vantage and Vanquish.

The teaser image, revealed on social media, doesn’t give too many clues away, but it looks like the racier DBX will sit lower than the standard car, while a new front splitter hints at its sportier intent. At the rear, the diffuser looks far larger than the regular DBX’s, while revised alloy wheels appear to be fitted too.

Aston Martin is keeping tight-lipped about the new model, though has reiterated that the new car will be ‘the most powerful luxury SUV’. That means it’s expected to get a big power hike, to put it ahead of Bentley’s Bentayga Speed, which uses a 6.0-litre W12 engine developing 626bhp.

The DBX’s current Mercedes-derived 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 puts out 542bhp, though Mercedes sells a heavily-tuned version of it with 630bhp, which is likely to be what Aston Martin uses for its new car.

The DBX is now the firm’s best-selling car. (Aston Martin)

After much delay, Aston Martin finally launched the DBX in 2020 as its first SUV, and it’s now the brand’s best-selling model, accounting for around half of its entire sales in 2021.

Aston Martin is set to reveal the new DBX derivative on February 1.

