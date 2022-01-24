Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
KTM is planning road-going version of the 600bhp X-Bow GT2 race car

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 4.50pm
(KTM)
(KTM)

KTM has announced plans to create road-going versions of its hugely successful X-Bow GT2 racing car.

The Austrian firm, which is better known for making motorcycles, has also been building the quirky-looking X-Bow sports car since 2008.

Now, it has developed the X-Bow with the motorsport experience it has gained over the years to create one of the most performance-focused versions of the model yet.

KTM X-BOW GT2 Road Car
(KTM)

Based on the GT2, which was introduced to the racing scene in 2021, it uses the latest generation of the X-Bow as its base. The racing version has seen huge success over the past year, having won races and championships across the globe.

KTM says its road car developers will be working in tandem with the motorsport team to refine the design of the GT2 for road use. It says this includes ‘performance testing, crashing testing and initial road testing in Europe’.

One key focus is said to be its lightweight construction, with a particular emphasis on the use of components with optimised designs as well as carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer body work.

KTM X-BOW GT2 Road Car
(KTM)

The safety cell that surrounds the driver and protects occupants in the event of a crash will be a carbon monocoque design with a reinforced canopy.

Performance comes from an Audi-sourced five-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is mounted in the rear and comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It makes almost 600bhp, and it’s likely that this full performance capability will be offered in the road version, though there is no official confirmation.

Details are thin on the ground, with KTM only showing off some teaser images of the vehicle wearing camouflage. The firm will reveal the car’s launch date nearer the time.

