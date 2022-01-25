Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen expands e-Berlingo line-up with new trim

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 11.04am
The e-Berlingo can be charged at speeds of up to 100kW
The e-Berlingo can be charged at speeds of up to 100kW

Citroen has added a new trim level to its electric e-Berlingo line-up, bringing more space and versatility to the model.

Previously, the high-specification Flair XTR trim level could only be included on more compact medium versions with five seats, but it can now be added to XL versions which bring seven seats and added boot space.

The XL bodylength offers an additional 35cm over the medium version, giving it a maximum load length of over three metres and an extra 500 litres of boot space when the rearmost seats are folded flat.

Citroen e-Berlingo
The e-Berlingo XL offers space for seven people

Citroen recently announced that it would be ending petrol and diesel-powered versions of its Berlingo people carrier, instead offering solely battery-powered models. The e-Berlingo has a 100kW electric motor and 50kWh battery, which enables a range of up to 174 miles. Thanks to 100kW charging, the e-Berlingo’s battery can also be taken up to 80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes or seven-and-a-half hours when connected to a standard 7kW home charger.

As standard, Flair XTR models boast Airbump exterior styling pieces and 17-inch alloy wheels alongside gloss black roof bars and front and rear scuff plates. All cars get orange light surrounds and special XTR badges too.

e-Berlingo
The e-Berlingo offers up to 174 miles of range

Inside, there’s an eight-inch touchscreen system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a second 10-inch digital driver’s display showcases all key information such as speed and remaining range. A series of assistance systems, such as autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assist, are included as standard too.

Prices for the new e-Berlingo Flair XTR in XL length start from £32,995 and it’s available to order now. The wider e-Berlingo line-up starts from £29,495 including the Government’s plug-in car grant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]