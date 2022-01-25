Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lamborghini’s Countach LPI 800-4 makes on-road debut

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 11.52am
The Countach is powered by a V12 engine
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 has hit the public road for the first time following its reveal at the Monterey Car Week festival in California last year.

Much like the original Countach, this renewed version uses a V12 engine – but this modern interpretation’s 6.5-litre powerplant comes from the brand’s latest Sian model and produces 769bhp. However, the fitment of a 34bhp 48-volt electric motor within the seven-speed automatic gearbox means power is upped to 803bhp, making the Countach one of Lamborghini’s most powerful cars.

Lamborghini Countach
The new Countach sits alongside its predecessors

It’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in just 2.6 seconds and will carry on to a top speed of 221mph. Just 112 examples of this Countach will be produced – and all have already been sold.

Taking to the road for the first time, the LPI 800-4 is seen alongside two of its key predecessors – the very first Countach LP 400 and the last Countach 25th Anniversary ever produced in 1988. The design of the modern car is heavily inspired by its older namesakes. Despite being based on the Aventador, the LPI 800-4 is strikingly different in its appearance, with a square bonnet framed by slim headlights. The front air intakes are smaller and located further towards the edges of the car, too.

A channel running down the length of the roof also pays homage to a similar design used on early examples of the original Countach. The ultra-large side air intakes of the classic Countach are also present and correct on the modern-day interpretation.

Inside, the LPI 800-4 is a distinctly modern affair, with a large central touchscreen giving access to media and navigation functions.

