Lamborghini’s Countach LPI 800-4 makes on-road debut

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 has hit the public road for the first time following its reveal at the Monterey Car Week festival in California last year.

Much like the original Countach, this renewed version uses a V12 engine – but this modern interpretation’s 6.5-litre powerplant comes from the brand’s latest Sian model and produces 769bhp. However, the fitment of a 34bhp 48-volt electric motor within the seven-speed automatic gearbox means power is upped to 803bhp, making the Countach one of Lamborghini’s most powerful cars.

The new Countach sits alongside its predecessors

It’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in just 2.6 seconds and will carry on to a top speed of 221mph. Just 112 examples of this Countach will be produced – and all have already been sold.

Taking to the road for the first time, the LPI 800-4 is seen alongside two of its key predecessors – the very first Countach LP 400 and the last Countach 25th Anniversary ever produced in 1988. The design of the modern car is heavily inspired by its older namesakes. Despite being based on the Aventador, the LPI 800-4 is strikingly different in its appearance, with a square bonnet framed by slim headlights. The front air intakes are smaller and located further towards the edges of the car, too.

A channel running down the length of the roof also pays homage to a similar design used on early examples of the original Countach. The ultra-large side air intakes of the classic Countach are also present and correct on the modern-day interpretation.

Inside, the LPI 800-4 is a distinctly modern affair, with a large central touchscreen giving access to media and navigation functions.