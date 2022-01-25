Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Honda’s revised CB300R joins firm’s motorcycle range

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 4.04pm
The CB300R is one of Honda’s naked bikes
The CB300R is one of Honda’s naked bikes

Honda’s CB300R has returned to the company’s range with a series of upgrades and refinements.

First unveiled back in 2018, the CB300R was designed to be a bridge between the learner-focused CB125R and the larger CB650R. Despite operating within the same window, this new model has been given a series of changes to improve it further.

Honda CB300R
The CB300R has a lightweight construction

Its 286cc engine now meets Euro5 emissions standards and resides within a tubular steel frame. In total, the engine kicks out 31bhp and 27.5Nm of torque.

A new assist/slipper clutch helps to make shifts even smoother than before while an overall lightweight construction means that the CB300R weighs just 144kg with fluids. The new clutch also helps to manage rear wheel ‘hop’ when quickly downshifting or braking heavily.

One of the biggest changes comes in the addition of 41mm Showa upside-down forks which also appear on the larger CB650R. According to Honda, they offer ‘increased feel, bump absorption and control’. A four-piston brake caliper and hubless floating disc are fitted up front, while full ABS and radial tyres add to the comprehensive specification.

All bikes benefit from a tapered steel handlebar too, alongside an LCD instrument display and LED lighting. The new CB300R can be finished in a range of shades including Pearl Dusk Yellow and Matte Pearl Agile Blue, as well as Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.

