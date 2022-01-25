Honda’s revised CB300R joins firm’s motorcycle range

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Honda’s CB300R has returned to the company’s range with a series of upgrades and refinements.

First unveiled back in 2018, the CB300R was designed to be a bridge between the learner-focused CB125R and the larger CB650R. Despite operating within the same window, this new model has been given a series of changes to improve it further.

The CB300R has a lightweight construction

Its 286cc engine now meets Euro5 emissions standards and resides within a tubular steel frame. In total, the engine kicks out 31bhp and 27.5Nm of torque.

A new assist/slipper clutch helps to make shifts even smoother than before while an overall lightweight construction means that the CB300R weighs just 144kg with fluids. The new clutch also helps to manage rear wheel ‘hop’ when quickly downshifting or braking heavily.

Today we welcome a new member of the family to our Street line up for 2022. The all new CB300R. Find out more here;https://t.co/Vk9EGV6Url#Honda #CB300r #NeoSportsCafe pic.twitter.com/oWsxoaZa0T — Honda UK Motorcycles (@HondaUKBikes) January 24, 2022

One of the biggest changes comes in the addition of 41mm Showa upside-down forks which also appear on the larger CB650R. According to Honda, they offer ‘increased feel, bump absorption and control’. A four-piston brake caliper and hubless floating disc are fitted up front, while full ABS and radial tyres add to the comprehensive specification.

All bikes benefit from a tapered steel handlebar too, alongside an LCD instrument display and LED lighting. The new CB300R can be finished in a range of shades including Pearl Dusk Yellow and Matte Pearl Agile Blue, as well as Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.