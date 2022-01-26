Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BMW updates 8 Series range with new design and added tech

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 10.06am
BMW has updated its 8 Series range

BMW has announced a raft of updates to its 8 Series models.

Applied to the Coupe, Gran Coupe and Convertible models, these revisions see the 8 Series receive a tweaked exterior design as well as more technology for the interior.

The lower air intakes now gain horizontal struts while around the back, the rear diffuser is finished in Dark Shadow metallic paint. Alongside these changes come the fitment of new 20-inch alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, while standard equipment now includes a performance M sports brake system with blue painted callipers.

BMW 8 Series
The Gran Coupe model has also received changes

The high-performance M850i models – powered by a V8 engine – now feature more aerodynamic M wing mirrors, while a new front spoiler helps to guide airflow under the car more effectively. All M850i versions also benefit from an upgraded brake system, an M sports differential and 20-inch light alloy wheels. These extras can also be added to other models in the 8 Series line-up through the optional M Sports Package Pro.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW M, the new 8 Series is now being offered with an option to have the classic BMW Motorsport logo applied to the bonnet, tailgate and wheel centres, replacing the standard BMW logos.

BMW 8 Series
A larger infotainment screen is now fitted as standard

This update also brings BMW’s ‘Iconic Glow’ system which illuminates the two kidney grille sections at the front of the car. It’s activated when the car is unlocked and can be manually controlled by the driver. Four new exterior colours have been added to the list of shades available on the 8 Series, too – Skyscraper Grey, San Remo Green, M Portimao Blue and BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue.

Inside, an M leather multifunction steering wheel comes as standard on all models while four-zone automatic air conditioning with separate controls for the rear of the cabin is now included too. A 12.3-inch infotainment screen – increased in size from 10.25 inches – is now fitted as well alongside a digital cockpit of the same size.

BMW has dropped the 840d diesel engine from the UK’s list of engine choices ‘based on changing customer demand’, leaving the rear-wheel-drive 329bhp 3.0-litre petrol – badged 840i – and the powerful all-wheel-drive 523bhp 4.4-litre V8 M850i xDrive. Each engine is available in Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe layouts, with prices starting from £74,725, £72,225 and £81,725 respectively. First customer deliveries are expected in the Spring.

