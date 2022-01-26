Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

BAC Mono to adopt hydrogen power

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 10.58am
The Mono is providing the basis for the new hydrogen vehicle
Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has teamed up with powertrain engineers Viritech to create a hydrogen-powered version of its Mono sports car.

Liverpool-based BAC first launched the Mono back in 2011, with the lightweight sports car designed to offer a pure and unfiltered driving experience. It has traditionally been powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but this will be replaced with a hydrogen fuel cell setup in this new version.

Viritech, who develop hydrogen powertrains in the automotive, aerospace, power and marine sectors, has won a Niche Vehicle Network Feasibility Study Grant funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) which will help to push this project forward.

Mono hydrogen
The Mono is usually powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine

Neill Briggs, BAC co-founder and director of product development, said: “We are delighted to be working with Viritech and its ground-breaking approach to FCEV. Technology has always been at the forefront of our development, and we remain committed to exploring new automotive innovations within all that we do.

“Alternative fuels, along with lightweight construction methods, reduce vehicle emissions considerably without compromising driver engagement, something we are committed to preserving at BAC.”

BAC’s Mono will provide the basis for the creation, but despite the conversion to hydrogen power the firm says that the resulting vehicle ‘continues to be led by BAC’s principles of uncompromising performance and driver experience’.

The partnership is also being used to help BAC reduce its emissions by 2030, following an announcement that it was going ‘climate positive’ in 2019 through the use of a carbon offsetting programme. It has previously explored the use of ultra-lightweight materials such as graphene and niobium as a way of ‘maximising the efficiency of future vehicles’.

Matt Faulks, Viritech chief technical officer, said: “Working with BAC on this exciting challenge is a perfect partnership. We share a passion for automotive innovation and developing high-performance vehicles, as well as a commitment to ensuring all entities in the industry from Niche to high volume have a vibrant, zero emission future.”

