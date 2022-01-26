Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Alfa Romeo reveals UK’s best driving tunnels with ‘Sound Tunnel Index’

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 12.01pm
A new study shows the best tunnels in the UK to drive through (Alfa Romeo)
A new study shows the best tunnels in the UK to drive through (Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo has created a ‘Sound Tunnel Index’ to determine the best tunnels in the UK for driving through.

The sound index ranks the top 10 tunnels for motorists in the UK, with each location given a rating based on a sound recording generated by an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio driving through each tunnel.

The sound, which is captured from within the vehicle, was then assessed by Sandy Brown, one of the UK’s leading acoustic consultancies. Its team of sound experts – who worked to improve the acoustics of the Royal Albert Hall – measured the engine and exhaust sound as well as tyre, road and wind noise as a way of determining the best tunnel.

Alfa Romeo Tunnel
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio was driven through each tunnel (Alfa Romeo)

Through this method, they were able to create a ranking of the top 10 tunnels in the UK.

The Penmaenbach tunnel in North Wales took the overall top spot, with its smooth road surface and U-shaped profile contributing to its first place ranking. This was followed by the Saltash tunnel in Cornwall and the Beaminster tunnel in Dorset in second and third places respectively.

Richard King, associate at Sandy Brown, said: “The shape and size of tunnels, their length, the speed of the road, background sounds such as other cars, airflow and tyre noise, all have an impact on the sound you hear while driving through it.

Alfa Romeo Tunnel
Tunnels up and down the UK were tested (Alfa Romeo)

“This is heightened in a performance SUV like the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, where the combination of the V6 Bi-Turbo engine and exhaust sound add to the excitement, so this index will help petrolheads and car lovers across the UK make the most of their drives.”

Alfa Romeo also asked its fanbase to nominate the UK tunnel with the best sound.

The 2.9-litre V6-powered Stelvio Quadrifoglio was driven in Dynamic mode through each tunnel, with this setting giving a sharper throttle response and a louder exhaust sound.

Other notable entries into the list included the Hindhead tunnel in Surrey which was praised for its ‘good road surface’ and the Hatfield tunnel in Hertfordshire which, despite having a ‘good one-way traffic system’ faltered due to its road surface which ‘produces a really loud noise’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]