The Volkswagen Golf remained Europe’s best-selling new car in 2021

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 4.20pm
The Golf held onto its title as Europe’s best-selling car. (Volkswagen)
The Volkswagen Golf retained its title as Europe’s most popular new car in 2021, though its lead was significantly narrowed during a turbulent year.

Data released by automotive data firm JATO Dynamics today showed that 205,408 new Golfs were registered last year, helping it to retain its spot at the top of the charts – a title it’s held since 2008. However, the Golf’s lead was significantly narrowed last year, with sales falling by 28 per cent compared to 2020, and 50 per cent on 2019’s pre-pandemic figures.

JATO says the Golf’s reduced popularity is down to the ‘increasing popularity of small and compact SUVs’, ‘internal competition’ and ‘its lack of available electric model’. In 2008, the Golf accounted for 3.16 per cent of the European market, but this had dropped to 1.75 per cent last year.

Sales of the Golf slipped in 2021, due to buyers increasingly favouring SUVs. (Volkswagen)

The second most popular car was the Peugeot 208, with sales dropping 1.1 per cent compared to 2020 to 196,869 units. In a close third place was the value-packed Dacia Sandero, which accounted for 196,792 registrations – a 17 per cent increase, helped by the introduction of an all-new model.

In fourth was the Renault Clio (196,242) and in fifth position was the Peugeot 2008 (194,653).

Across Europe in 2021, 11.75 million new cars were registered, which was a 1.6 per cent shortfall on 2020’s figures, and 26 per cent down on 2019. According to JATO, it was the worst year for European new car registrations since 1985, with a particularly sharp drop in Germany – Europe’s largest car market – said to account for the disappointing figures.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, said: “Crisis after crisis had a negative impact on demand and registrations in the market. The ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside the prolonged semiconductor shortage created a perfect storm for manufacturers last year.”

Mirroring what’s happening in the UK, European registrations of electric and plug-in hybrids have rapidly increased, accounting for 2.25 million units and 19 per cent of the market.

SUVs also continued to rise in popularity, and accounted for a huge 45.5 per cent of new cars registered – the highest figure yet – and only narrowly behind the 52.3 per cent share these vehicles have in the USA, the historic market of the SUV.

