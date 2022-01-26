Bentley to launch five new EVs by 2030

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bentley has announced that it will introduce five new electric cars between 2025 and 2030 as the brand aims to become EV-only before the end of the decade.

Earlier today Bentley confirmed the development and production of its first EV in 2025 at its Crewe factory, but has now taken things a step further by announcing the rapid roll-out of electric cars.

The strategy, which Bentley calls ‘Five-in-Five’, stems from a £2.5bn sustainable investment and will allow it to meet its aim of becoming an electric-only brand by 2030, while also striving to become carbon neutral by the same date. This is all part of the brand’s ‘Beyond100’ strategy, launched two years in the brand’s centenary year.

Electric Bentleys will be produced in Crewe as part of a £2.5bn investment. (Bentley)

All the new EVs promise to be ‘game-changing’, with Bentley’s chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark dubbing it the ‘third revolution’, as the brand aims to rapidly increase its sales from the current 10,000 units per year, though he wouldn’t disclose to what figure.

Hallmark also confirmed that the brand’s current 4,000 employees would be safe in their jobs, though stressed that there would need to be ‘fundamental reinvention of the Crewe manufacturing infrastructure’ as the brand goes from producing engines to advanced electric powertrains.

Bentley’s first EV will be an additional EV to join the portfolio, while the brand has confirmed that existing cars will become all-electric in their next generation, including models like the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga.

Our first step into electrification has been secured at our Crewe production plant ⚡️ This morning we announce that our first-ever #BentleyBEV will be developed and built in the UK with the company committing to investing £2.5 billion in sustainability over the next ten years. — Bentley Newsroom (@BentleyComms) January 26, 2022

Before then, though, Bentley will offer a hybrid version of every car it sells by 2024, while by 2026, all models sold will be hybrid or fully-electric.

During the presentation, Bentley also confirmed five new plug-in hybrid derivatives would launch this year, with sportier options set to be launched above the current more sensible-focused options.

Currently Bentley offers a plug-in hybrid version of its Bentayga SUV, with the same powertrain launching soon in its Flying Spur saloon. These electrified models are set to account for 20 per cent of Bentley’s sales in 2022.

Hallmark said: “Simultaneously accelerating our Beyond100 strategy and securing electric car production at Crewe, alongside a £2.5 billion investment, makes this a major landmark in Bentley’s 102-year history. It is a shining light for the Bentley family, our suppliers and partners, as well as the automotive industry and UK manufacturing as a whole.

“This latest announcement regarding Bentley’s plan confirms the initiation of a major transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history. The world is changing and we need to play our part in neutralising our environmental impact. That means delivering on our aim to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and reaffirming our role as the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”