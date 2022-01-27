Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Final Citroen C1 rolls off the production line

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.16pm
The Citroen C1 has ended its production run
The Citroen C1 has ended its production run

The final Citroen C1 has rolled off the production line in Kolin, Czech Republic.

It marks the end of a hugely successful model for the brand, with close to 1.2 million versions of the city car sold to customers since it hit the scene in 2005.

The C1’s compact size struck a chord with buyers, while its three- and five-door layouts meant that there was a version to suit most buyers. Later versions were boosted with the introduction of a seven-inch touchscreen, while an electric cabrio-style roof opened the cabin up to the elements on Airscape-badged models.

Citroen C1
The C1 has been a very popular car for Citroen

Now, however, Citroen is switching its focus to the ‘need for an ultra-affordable electric solution’ which it sees as its new Ami Electric city car.

The Ami is due to launch in the UK in spring, following a huge amount of interest from buyers here. Designed for ‘micro-journeys’, it measures at just 2.41m in length – significantly smaller than the 3.46m-long C1 – and can carry two people for up to 46 miles between charges. However, replenishing the Ami’s battery can be done in just three hours.

However, Citroen also has an option for those who still want good value but want to travel further afield with the introduction of a new version of its C3 hatchback. Called the C3 You!, it’s priced from £12,995, which undercuts what a top-of-the-range C1 would’ve cost. Further details on this new C3 model will be revealed soon.

The Citroen C1 has been produced in the same factory as the Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo since 2005, with Peugeot also ending production of its city car. Toyota is set to go at it alone, with its new Aygo X replacement launching soon, and the Japanese carmaker taking full ownership of the Czech Republic factory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier