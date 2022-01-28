Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lotus teams up with Britishvolt to create electric sports car

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 10.14am
Lotus is working with Britishvolt on a new electric sports car
Lotus is working with Britishvolt on a new electric sports car

Lotus has started a partnership with battery cell expert Britishvolt to help advance the firm’s research and development of electric vehicle technology and create a new electric sports car.

The pair, who have signed a memorandum of understanding, will focus on developing a new battery cell package which will be used to power ‘the next generation of electric sports cars’ from Lotus.

An official sketch has also been released, depicting this new electric Lotus sports car. Both Lotus and Instavolt benefit from research and development centres in the West Midlands, with the Lotus Advanced Technology Centre in Wellesbourne opened in 2020 as the headquarters of Lotus Engineering – the consultancy side of the business.

Matt Windle, managing director, Lotus Cars, commented: “Lotus is delighted to be collaborating with Britishvolt to develop new battery cell technology to showcase the thrilling performance that a Lotus EV sports car can deliver.

“These are the first exciting steps on the journey towards an all-new electric sports car from Lotus, and yet another step towards the transformation towards sustainable, renewable electricity stored in batteries.”

All future Lotus models will be pure electric, drawing their inspiration from the Evija, the firm’s first EV. Britishvolt is also working to manufacture more sustainable, low-carbon battery cells at a site on the former Blyth Power Station coal stocking yard in Cambois, Northumberland.

