Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ducati launches custom motorcycle creation service

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 11.22am
(Ducati)
(Ducati)

Ducati has launched a new service that allows its customers to create unique motorcycle specifications.

Called Ducati Unica, it allows buyers to join the firm’s design teams at the Ducati Centro Stile and explain what they want from their new product, collaborating directly with the designers and technicians.

Through periodical visits throughout the build process, these one-of-a-kind creations can be followed in-person to experience ‘first-hand the level of dedication and attention to detail that Ducati reserves for each customisation project’.

Scrambler Ducati Unica
(Ducati)

By working with the Ducati Unica team, customers can define details such as precious materials, dedicated finishes, special colours and Ducati Performance accessories, which are fitted on top of a base bike from the Ducati line-up.

The Italian firm will document the whole process, from early sketches to the delivery ceremony.

Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director: “Design is a distinctive element of our creations. We wanted to give Ducatisti the chance to identify themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style.

“Therefore, we created Ducati Unica, an exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a representative in the world. An exciting and unforgettable experience of customisation to be experienced directly within our Centro Stile.

“The moment in which Ducatisti finally see their bike is very exciting for us at the Centro Stile and a source of great pride.”

Each Ducati Unica creation will be delivered with a certificate of authenticity to its uniqueness, which also guarantees that it will not be replicated.

To gain access to the service, prospective customers must contact their local Ducati dealer. It is available worldwide, but the company says it can only accept ‘an extremely limited number of requests each year’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier