Alpine confirms Dieppe production for upcoming electric performance crossover

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 1.52pm
Alpine has confirmed that its upcoming electric crossover will be built in Dieppe

Alpine’s new performance crossover – the electric GT X-Over – will start production at the firm’s Dieppe plant in 2025.

The upcoming vehicle will sit as one of three new electric vehicles for Alpine. The trio will be a crossover – the GT X-Over – a compact car and a new version of the firm’s popular A110 sports car.

The new GT X-Over will sit on the CMF-EV platform, which is also being used to underpin the new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. In the Megane, the electric powertrain pushes out 215bhp, but there’s a good chance that this power output will be increased for the new Alpine model.

The Dieppe plant is now being upgraded so that it’s capable of producing cars on this new platform. Once completed, the GT X-Over will become the first electric car to be built in Normandy.

Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, said: “Alpine’s history is legendary! Its unique heritage can be seen in car racing with the equally legendary A110, and the future holds strong ambitions for the brand and its products. The announcement of the upcoming GT X-Over being made at the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe is proof that the future is being written in a location of historical importance for Renault.”

This latest electric model forms part of the ‘Re-Nouveau France 2025’ plan that was announced in December 2021, which looks at strengthening Renault Group’s industrial presence within France itself.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, added: “Over the past 12 months, Alpine has succeeded in setting a new dynamic in motion and upholding its commitments. It can be seen today in Dieppe where the future GT Alpine X-Over will be made, thus giving a clear vision of the future and solid prospects for the historic, industrial site.

“Alpine’s ambition must remain high, where only the most passionate strive to be, those driven by the quest to attain perfection. This level of excellence must be like oxygen for Alpine.”

