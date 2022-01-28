Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hyundai launches its first ‘Electrified’ store in the UK

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 5.02pm
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched its first ‘Electrified’ store in the UK, revamping its Bluewater location to focus on electric vehicles.

The retail space in the Kent shopping centre was first opened in 2014 with the aim of putting the South Korean car maker’s products in front of up to 28 million shoppers every year.

However, it has now been reimagined to showcase Hyundai’s electric vehicles and other products related to EV ownership.

Hyundai Electrified Bluewater
(Hyundai)

Visitors can check out the Electrified Wall, which has a fully functional home charging unit so people can get to grips with how they work. A large touchscreen also provides information and content related to Hyundai’s EVs.

The Powertrain Wall explains what electrified models are available, what the differences are and how they might fit into their lifestyle, with information on fully electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Finally, the Connectivity Wall has interactive displays looking at Hyundai’s infotainment system and mobile phone apps.

Hyundai Electrified Bluewater
(Hyundai)

On top of being able to get up close to Hyundai vehicles, a dedicated Experience Centre in the shopping centre’s car park means that visitors can book a test drive without having to make another trip to their local dealership.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Transforming the way people interact with our cars has always been just as important to us as transforming the cars themselves.

“Now, as we continue to accelerate our launch of market-leading electrified vehicles, it’s important that we have the right environment for people that might be unfamiliar with electric cars, to discover the benefits in a friendly and informative way.”

Hyundai Electrified Bluewater
(Hyundai)

Hyundai currently offers three fully electric vehicles in the form of the Ioniq Electric, Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. The latter is built on the firm’s new EV platform, which enables a range of almost 300 miles, a 0-80 per cent charge in under 20 minutes, and a 0-60mph time of five seconds.

The firm is also one of the few manufacturers actively pursuing hydrogen technology with the Nexo. This smart-looking SUV uses the second generation of Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel cell powertrain, and if you can find a refuelling station, it can top up 413 miles of range in five minutes.

