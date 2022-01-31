Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Sleek’ grey strengthens position as UK’s favourite new car colour

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 11.04am
Grey has increased its dominance as the UK’s most popular new car colour as it is seen as ‘sleek’ and has wider resale appeal, according to an industry body (Peter Byrne/PA)
Grey has increased its dominance as the UK’s most popular new car colour as it is seen as “sleek” and has “wider resale appeal”, according to an industry body.

The colour accounted for 24.8% of all new cars registered last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That was up from a market share of 24.4% during 2020.

It was a monochrome top three in 2021, with black in second place (20.5%) followed by white in third (17.2%).

More than three out of five (62.4%) new cars joining UK roads last year were either grey, black or white.

The SMMT attributed consumer preference for grey to “a wide range of reasons”.

It said in a statement: “It can be a sleek and deeper tone than other shades, is well suited to black trims and darker wheels, and offers an attractive compromise between the also-popular black and white.”

Grey is often seen as a “potentially safer choice” as it has “wider resale appeal than brightly coloured cars”, the SMMT added.

Blue edged closer to the top three last year, with 17.0% of new cars painted in that colour.

The only other colours with a market share of more than 1% were red (8.8%), silver (6.8%) and green (1.1%).

At the niche end of the colour palette, the fastest growing colours were gold, yellow and turquoise, although together they accounted for only 0.9% of new cars.

Bedfordshire was the county where you were most likely to see a new pink car last year with 66 registrations.

A total of 1.6 million new cars were registered in the UK last year, as the global shortage of semiconductors and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected sales.

That represented a 1.0% increase on 2020 but was 28.7% less than during the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “2021 was anything but normal, but British drivers stuck to their familiar favourites of grey, black and white cars.

“But while last year’s new cars might share the same shades as previous years, under the bonnet there has been a real shift, with one in six buyers choosing to go green.

“With car registrations still low compared to pre-pandemic, helping even more drivers move to greener cars – whatever the actual colour – has never been more important.

“Incentives are helping move the market and should continue, but the speed of this shift to electric must be matched by an acceleration in the pace of charging infrastructure investment.

“Drivers should expect to be able to recharge irrespective of wherever they live, work or visit.”

