Skoda's Enyaq iV Coupe makes debut

Skoda’s Enyaq iV Coupe makes debut

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 4.04pm
The performance vRS version uses all-wheel-drive
The performance vRS version uses all-wheel-drive

Skoda has unveiled its new Enyaq iV Coupe, widening the firm’s line-up of electric vehicles.

Essentially a sleeker and more aerodynamically styled version of the regular Enyaq iV, the Coupe features a sloping roofline and a standard-fit panoramic glass roof – the largest fitted to any Skoda model on sale today. It stands 6mm taller and 4mm longer than the standard Enyaq, too.

At the front of the Coupe, there’s the option to fit the ‘Crystal Face’ which adds 131 LEDs to the car’s grille to give it a striking, illuminated appearance.

From launch, there will be just a single battery option – a 77kWh usable capacity unit – though three different power variants will be available. In the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq Coupe iV 80 you get 201bhp, while both the Enyaq Coupe iV 80x and Enyaq Coupe iV vRS feature a second motor on the front axle, giving them all-wheel-drive.

The former has a total output of up to 262bhp, while the latter – which is the very first electric vRS model – brings 295bhp and 460Nm of torque to the table. Because of this output, the vRS will manage 0-60mph in 6.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 111mph.

Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe
The cabin uses a range of recycled materials

These models also feature a 15mm drop in ride height at the front and 10mm at the rear and receive standard-fit 20-inch alloy wheels and a gloss black grille surround and rear diffuser. These vRS models also get the ‘Crystal Face’ feature as standard. A new shade unique to the vRS – called Hyper Green – is also available.

Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe
The Coupe features a raked roofline

Inside, the Enyaq Coupe iV features a 13-inch screen which is bolstered by a secondary 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit. A head-up display with augmented reality can also be added as an optional extra.

Pricing for the new Enyaq Coupe iV has yet to be announced but will likely be revealed over the coming months.

