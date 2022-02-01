Mercedes-AMG’s first plug-in hybrid has 831bhp and starts at £173,665

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mercedes-AMG has launched its most powerful car ever – and the catchily titled GT 63 S E Performance is a plug-in hybrid.

Every car maker is going green and AMG is no different, despite its reputation for building snarling petrol-powered performance cars, so it’s no surprise that the introduction of plug-in electric power has been used to create the most powerful road car ever to come out of Affalterbach.

The plug-in GT 63 has 831bhp and a maximum torque output of up to 1,400Nm, giving it a 0-60mph time of less than three seconds and a 0-124mph time of less than 10 seconds.

Pricing has now been confirmed as starting at £173,665, with deliveries beginning in April. However, UK buyers cannot get the special edition ‘green hell magno’ version.

That hefty price tag brings with it an impressive suite of technological features such as a suspension system that ‘adjusts the damping force for each wheel to suit the situation in just a few milliseconds’ as well as a lightweight ceramic braking system.

The powertrain uses a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine coupled with a 200bhp electric motor and a 6kWh battery that provides a zero-emission range of just over seven miles.

Brand new day, brand new model. What interior for the AMG GT S 63 E PERFORMANCE would you pick? #MercedesAMG [WLTP: Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 7,9 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 180 g/km | Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 12 kWh/100 km | https://t.co/ye4fweSJ4V] pic.twitter.com/KuT0qe8TDM — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) February 1, 2022

GT 63 equipment includes 21-inch forged wheels with a five-twin-spoke design, gloss black and dark chrome exterior pieces, while an aerodynamics package is an optional extra.

A panoramic roof is included as standard to give the car a light and airy feel, while the upholstery is an exclusive nappa leather with a two-tone colour theme. There’s a standard piano lacquer interior theme with an optional upgrade to carbon.

Prospective customers can order this high-performance hybrid now.