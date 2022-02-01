Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mercedes-AMG’s first plug-in hybrid has 831bhp and starts at £173,665

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 11.22am
(Mercedes-AMG)
(Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has launched its most powerful car ever – and the catchily titled GT 63 S E Performance is a plug-in hybrid.

Every car maker is going green and AMG is no different, despite its reputation for building snarling petrol-powered performance cars, so it’s no surprise that the introduction of plug-in electric power has been used to create the most powerful road car ever to come out of Affalterbach.

The plug-in GT 63 has 831bhp and a maximum torque output of up to 1,400Nm, giving it a 0-60mph time of less than three seconds and a 0-124mph time of less than 10 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE
(Mercedes-AMG)

Pricing has now been confirmed as starting at £173,665, with deliveries beginning in April. However, UK buyers cannot get the special edition ‘green hell magno’ version.

That hefty price tag brings with it an impressive suite of technological features such as a suspension system that ‘adjusts the damping force for each wheel to suit the situation in just a few milliseconds’ as well as a lightweight ceramic braking system.

The powertrain uses a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine coupled with a 200bhp electric motor and a 6kWh battery that provides a zero-emission range of just over seven miles.

GT 63 equipment includes 21-inch forged wheels with a five-twin-spoke design, gloss black and dark chrome exterior pieces, while an aerodynamics package is an optional extra.

A panoramic roof is included as standard to give the car a light and airy feel, while the upholstery is an exclusive nappa leather with a two-tone colour theme. There’s a standard piano lacquer interior theme with an optional upgrade to carbon.

Prospective customers can order this high-performance hybrid now.

