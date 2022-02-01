Nearly half of van drivers risking a fine and points on their licence for using smartphone sat navs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nearly half of van drivers risking a fine and points on their licence for using smartphone sat navs

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 12.38pm
(VWCV)
(VWCV)

New rules surrounding smartphone use behind the wheel could be putting almost half of all van drivers at risk of a fine and points on their driving licence.

Research suggests 46 per cent of van drivers use a sat nav app on their smartphone. However, new rules make it illegal to touch your device while driving.

The updated rules, introduced this month, close a loophole in the law that allowed drivers to scroll through social media or take photos.

Waze on Apple CarPlay
(VWCV)

The research of 1,000 UK van drivers by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles found almost half could be at risk of breaking the rules now if they update their destination or zoom in on the map, for example.

If caught doing so, they could face a fine of £200 and six penalty points on their licence.

While it’s still legal to use a smartphone sat nav, your device must be safely secured to the dashboard or windscreen and must not obscure your view. It must also have hands-free access, either through a Bluetooth headset, voice command or integration with the vehicle’s infotainment system.

In total, the research found that 93 per cent of van drivers use some kind of sat nav, whether that’s through their phone, vehicle or a standalone product. However, almost half say they only use the instructions as a guide, often ignoring them to take shortcuts.

David Hanna, head of sales operations at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We know that van drivers rely on sat navs to get them from one job to the next, but it’s important they do so legally.”

Research from Fiat Professional revealed last week that the white van man is going green. According to its survey of 500 van drivers, more than a third are considering the switch to an electric vehicle, while 91 per cent said they think it’s important for people to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]