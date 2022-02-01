Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aston Martin DBX707 is a 697bhp luxury SUV

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 2.10pm
(Aston Martin)
(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has revealed the most powerful version of its luxury SUV yet.

Called DBX707, it has had its 4.0-litre V8 powertrain tuned to provide an incredible 697bhp and 900Nm of torque. That’s a boost of 155bhp and 200Nm over the regular DBX V8.

The British firm said it set out to make the DBX707 the ‘fastest, most powerful and best handling’ SUV. Its goal was to create a model that not only had impressive numbers, but was also engaging and enjoyable to drive.

‘Every area of the car has been enhanced to boost performance’, with the engine getting new ball bearing turbochargers and a bespoke calibration to extract more power.

Aston Martin DBX707
(Aston Martin)

A new nine-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic is said to be able to handle the increased torque as well as offering faster shifts. This contributes to the DBX707’s 3.1-second 0-60mph time.

Further improved equipment includes standard fit carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston callipers that provide a 40kg saving, while other changes are said to improve confidence for the driver.

There’s a choice of two 22-inch alloy wheel designs as standard with an optional 23-inch upgrade that is also said to improve handling. It also retains the standard air suspension system but with a bespoke tune to further improve ability in the corners.

The exterior has styling tweaks such as new air intakes, a new front splitter, bonnet louvres and a new rear wing.

Aston Martin DBX707
(Aston Martin)

Inside there are sport seats fitted as standard with comfort versions available at no extra cost, and a choice of three interior styles that dictate what upholstery you get.

Aston Martin chief executive officer, Tobias Moers, said: “Right from its first introduction the DBX has represented Aston Martin’s dynamic and design values in a way that proves not all SUVs have to conform to the same compromises.

“With the DBX707 we have pushed the boundaries in every area to create a car which sets new standards of performance and desirability. The fastest, most powerful, best handling and most engaging car of its kind, it propels Aston Martin to the pinnacle of SUV performance.”

Production of the DBX707 will begin in Q1 2022, with first deliveries expected in Q2.

